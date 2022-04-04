Advertise With Us
Humidity high, rain chances low - Until Thursday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front that moves south across central Florida Thursday. Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of some disruptive weather. Some strong or possibly severe storms could develop as the front moves through the Suncoast. We have the heat and humidity in place for the next two days, and stronger winds from the south. Behind the front much cooler (70s) and drier (dew points in the 40s) air returns for an incredible weekend!

