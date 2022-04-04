Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise visitor at 3 am. Saturday morning and she captured the whole thing on her Nest camera.

Schulman woke up after her camera picked up on some motion in her yard. Eventually, she saw an alligator slowly crawling up her walkway before hanging out on her doorstep.

Schulman said that the move to Florida has really put the “wild in wildlife.”

