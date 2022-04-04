Advertise With Us
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise visitor at 3 am. Saturday morning and she captured the whole thing on her Nest camera.

Schulman woke up after her camera picked up on some motion in her yard. Eventually, she saw an alligator slowly crawling up her walkway before hanging out on her doorstep.

Schulman said that the move to Florida has really put the “wild in wildlife.”

