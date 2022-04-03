Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Three die in two-truck crash in Punta Gorda

Kevin Boughton Jr., who lives near where the crash occurred, took this photo in the early...
Kevin Boughton Jr., who lives near where the crash occurred, took this photo in the early morning hours. On social media he commented that it was very foggy. He told The Daily Sun he was sleeping at the time of the crash.(PHOTO PROVIDED BY KEVIN BOUGHTON JR.)
By ABC7 Staff and Robert Weich
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
PUNTA GORDA — Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a pickup and a tractor-trailer shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred on Bermont Road (County Road 74).

The driver and passenger of the pickup and the driver of the semitrailer died at the crash scene, according to information from Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup was traveling west and the tractor-trailer was traveling east when the pickup traveled onto the eastbound lane, they collided.

After the impact, both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded and put out the vehicle fires, spokesperson Todd Dunn said.

The crash remains under investigation and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

