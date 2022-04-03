Manatee County bus aide retiring after 37 years of service

Manatee County, Fla. (WWSB) - After 37 years of working in Manatee County, a school bus aide is retiring.

Countless rides, thousands of students and 37 years of helping local students get to and from school safely.

Today, she’s being honored with a retirement parade. Some of her friends, family and co-workers and even some of her students, rode by in a parade to show their appreciation.

“To be a bus aide, and for that, I am grateful. I have met some very exciting kids, that took to me. I have now retired, and some have called me mother. Some have called me auntie and some of them, I just say they are my children, and I won’t let nobody do anything to hurt them.”

She tells ABC7′s James Hill her future plans include visiting her 80-year-old aunt and traveling.

