Family Promise of South Sarasota County opens affordable housing neighborhood

Ten families are getting the help they need to find temporary housing while they learn to navigate the unforgiving Florida housing market
New project for low income families
By ABC7 Staff and Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice family is getting a new lease on life.

David Wilson is moving into a new cottage house with his three kids; it’s the first time he has had stable housing in the past two months.

“It’s amazing,” Wilson said looking around his home. “It’s gorgeous in here. I’m literally flabbergasted by the entire experience.”

Family Promise of Sarasota County is moving the Wilsons, along with nine other families, into a small neighborhood of affordable housing units. Each of them will get to stay for a year under a low rent while they get financial coaching so they can find their way in a turbulent and expensive Florida housing market.

The transitional units, located off Substation Road, are the product of generosity from many sources.

Jennifer Fagenbaum, the executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County, explained that the builder sold the units at a discount to support the cause. Other donors have helped the nonprofit secure and pay the rest of the balance.

For the Wilson family, this project is a lifesaver.

Wilson explained how the house he and his were living in previously continued to get more and more expensive as his landlord continued to raise the price, then suddenly decided to sell the property entirely. In just a few months, Wilson was left scrambling to find a new place and found there were hardly any options he could afford that could support his family.

“They wanted to sell it because that’s what everyone else is doing right now,” he explained. “It’s making it hard for everybody else just like myself, the working people who have been here a long time because of the boom.”

Fagenbaum knows his situation isn’t unique. She said there are at least a thousand families in Venice alone that could use this type of affordable housing.

She’s seen plenty of hardworking people with steady jobs still struggle to afford a decent place to live because the costs of just about everything are on the rise. For young families, it’s even tougher.

“You’ve got riding childcare costs, you’ve got rising rent costs, now you’ve got rising gas costs and food costs,” Fagenbaum said. “There’s a lot of families struggling right now just because of what’s happening, and it’s not their fault.”

It’s a big problem the nonprofit’s small neighborhood can’t fix alone, but it’s a great step forward.

The two-bedroom house is enough to give Wilson and his kids a reason to smile.

“Oh, they’re going to be ecstatic,” a beaming Wilson said. “Absolutely ecstatic.”

Some of the temporary housing units in the new neighborhood are still available. If you or someone you know would like to apply for the program, you can do so by calling Family Promise of South Sarasota County at 941-497-9881 or by visiting its website by clicking here.

