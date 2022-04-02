Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A quiet morning, strong thunderstorms late afternoon and evening!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a quiet and humid start to the weekend. We’re tracking a small low in the upper atmosphere that will move across the Suncoast a little before sunset into the evening hours. Thunderstorms will develop, possibly some severe storms. The main risk for us is strong straight-line winds and heavy downpours, with just a slight risk of an isolated and brief tornado. Storms could linger through 3 AM Sunday, then we dry out for Sunday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms. By Friday a cold front will drop far to the south bringing in cooler and much drier air. Dew points will drop into the 50s for a more comfortable feel by Friday.

FAWN
FAWN(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Latest News

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery...
Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week
Chance for strong storms Saturday evening
Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday
Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando
Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road
United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges