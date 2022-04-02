A quiet morning, strong thunderstorms late afternoon and evening!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a quiet and humid start to the weekend. We’re tracking a small low in the upper atmosphere that will move across the Suncoast a little before sunset into the evening hours. Thunderstorms will develop, possibly some severe storms. The main risk for us is strong straight-line winds and heavy downpours, with just a slight risk of an isolated and brief tornado. Storms could linger through 3 AM Sunday, then we dry out for Sunday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms. By Friday a cold front will drop far to the south bringing in cooler and much drier air. Dew points will drop into the 50s for a more comfortable feel by Friday.

FAWN (Station)

