Parkland shooter’s lawyers face tough task in jury selection

1,500 or more potential jurors could file through Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s courtroom over several weeks
Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, March 29, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School .(Amy Beth Bennett | Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz will have one goal when jury selection starts Monday: to identify candidates who might give Cruz the single vote he needs to get a life sentence instead of death for the 2018 murders of 17 students and staff members. The process will involve a lot of educated guesses.

Court officials said perhaps 1,500 or more potential jurors could file through Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s courtroom over several weeks as she, prosecutors and Cruz’s public defenders select 12 panelists, plus eight alternates, for his penalty trial. Those chosen must say they can put aside their animosity toward Cruz for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and judge the case fairly. The potential jurors must also be available through September.

