FHP troopers arrest driving instructor in Pasco for DUI

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Tampa posted on their social media that they arrested a driving instructor for driving under the influence Friday night.

According to the FHP Tampa Twitter post, the driving instructor was nearly three times the legal limit to be driving. In Florida, it is illegal to drive with a .08% or higher blood alcohol content (BAC).

