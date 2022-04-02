Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 dead, 9 missing following mudslide in Brazil

Flooding
Flooding(KAIT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A four-year-old girl died and at least nine people are missing following a mudslide in Angra dos Reis, Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

That’s according to CNN’s affiliate CNN Brazil.

The mudslide happened during the night and hit four houses, the fire department said.

According to officials, Friday’s rainfall was the biggest ever registered in the city.

In the nearby city of Paraty, six people from the same family died following a landslide.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Ashley Baptiste feeds students at Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Studies in...
Manatee County schools in dire need of employees

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Parkland shooter’s lawyers face tough task in jury selection
A driving instructor was pulled over for DUI. He was arrested after it was found he was legally...
FHP troopers arrest driving instructor in Pasco for DUI
Suncoast weather
A quiet morning, strong thunderstorms late afternoon and evening!
Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery...
Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week