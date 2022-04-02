1 dead, 9 missing following mudslide in Brazil

(CNN) - A four-year-old girl died and at least nine people are missing following a mudslide in Angra dos Reis, Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

That’s according to CNN’s affiliate CNN Brazil.

The mudslide happened during the night and hit four houses, the fire department said.

According to officials, Friday’s rainfall was the biggest ever registered in the city.

In the nearby city of Paraty, six people from the same family died following a landslide.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.