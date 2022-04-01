Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend could get disruptive for everyone as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf of Mexico late on Saturday through early Sunday morning. This system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could turn severe. The storm prediction center now has us at a level 2 out of 5 for severe storms. This is known as a slight risk for an isolated tornado or two and a 15% chance for some damaging winds with a couple of the storms which are set to move through mainly on Saturday evening between 6-11 p.m.

To start the day on Saturday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms mainly later in the morning through the early afternoon near the coast and then spread inland during the late afternoon as the sea breeze moves in. The high on Saturday will be in the low 80s. Winds out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Saturday evening things get interesting as an area of low pressure begins to move in. We can expect to see a 70% chance for some heavy rain at times along with a small chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe. That is they could bring some damaging winds up to 50-60 mph at times. There is also a very small chance for an isolated tornado or two but the bigger chance is for strong winds accompanying this line of storms.

Slight risk for severe weather Sat. Evening (Storm Prediction Center)

The timing of the strong to severe storms if we see any at all looks to happen from around 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday evening for our area. This system should move through by early Sunday morning.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance for a shower or two. The high on Sunday will be in the low 80s and winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Should be a nice day for the beaches and boating.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for mainly late day inland storms developing on the sea breeze front. The high on Monday in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday looks nice and warm with highs in the mid 80s and only a 20% chance for a shower or two late in the day. The only down side to the weather Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windy weather out ahead of the next storm system.

Thursday we have another First Alert Weather Day meaning more disruptive weather expected to move in as a cold front sweeps through the area. This one is expected to kick off a few thunderstorms which will have the chance to turn severe.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.