SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports that an individual was killed after three deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice.

The shooting occurred at 755 South Palm Ave Friday morning. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the three deputies had attempted to serve a notice of eviction Thursday with no response. The individual who rented the apartment and whose name was on the lease had passed away and another individual was squatting inside the home.

Friday, the same three deputies returned with the property attorney to evict the individual. They made entry with a key and found a 58-year-old male armed with a knife.

A female deputy fired her weapon as the other two gave orders.

The shooting did happen within Sarasota City limits, but Sarasota Police were not involved. As such, the Sheriff’s office is sending its team of investigators. The deputies involved will be interviewed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.