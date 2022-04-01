Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kicking off April 4-8 is Food Waste Prevention Week. The City Commission of Sarasota recently announced it’s partnership with the national initiative to help raise awareness in local communities to reduce food waste in homes and businesses.

Statistically Americans throw out $1,600 a year’s worth of spoiled foods. Annually that’s $218 billion that end up in landfills that harm the environment.

By making just a few changes at home, you can save money, conserve resources and improve food security for everyone. Simple actions such as composting, saving leftovers, planning menus and shopping lists for the week and properly storing fruits and vegetables can add up. You can also donate to a local food bank, ensuring that nutritious food gets to those who need it.

You can take the pledge to help reduce food waste and download tips and tricks at https://www.savethefoodfl.com/

