Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Roadside memorial continues to grow for 7 yr old boy James Lenzi

James Lenzi Memorial
James Lenzi Memorial(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto community is in shock as they continue to morn the life of James Lenzi, the 7 year old boy who was struck and killed by an impaired driver last week.

James was jogging with his father near 8th avenue west on Wed 3/25 when Aaron Naylor drove his van on the sidewalk, hitting the boy. He was immediately taken to the hospital via helicopter to Tampa General Hospital. Unfortunately, the boy did not survive the intense injuries.

Over the weekend a candlelight vigil was held for James. The roadside memorial has been growing ever since.

The driver of the vehicle, Naylor, is a 35 year old Parrish resident now facing a DWI, manslaughter, and possession of drugs. He was booked into the manatee county jail where he is being held on $506,000 bond. Last week he entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 8th.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

Latest News

Purple Martini Society
Purple Martinis make their debut on the Suncoast
Catching some air in Sarasota Bay on Thursday
Morning showers on Friday as front moves close
Diane Shipley
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
File photo
Judge strikes down part of Florida election law, cites race