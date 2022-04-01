Roadside memorial continues to grow for 7 yr old boy James Lenzi

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto community is in shock as they continue to morn the life of James Lenzi, the 7 year old boy who was struck and killed by an impaired driver last week.

James was jogging with his father near 8th avenue west on Wed 3/25 when Aaron Naylor drove his van on the sidewalk, hitting the boy. He was immediately taken to the hospital via helicopter to Tampa General Hospital. Unfortunately, the boy did not survive the intense injuries.

Over the weekend a candlelight vigil was held for James. The roadside memorial has been growing ever since.

The driver of the vehicle, Naylor, is a 35 year old Parrish resident now facing a DWI, manslaughter, and possession of drugs. He was booked into the manatee county jail where he is being held on $506,000 bond. Last week he entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 8th.

