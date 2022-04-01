Rainy weather returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A decaying line of showers and thunderstorms is visible on the radar this morning, moving into the Suncoast. The line is the result of a cold front that will stall out over us and provide a pathway for storms to move in from the Gulf into the early afternoon.

After that, the energy will pull away and bring a rest in the storm activity and coverage for Friday evening and overnight. However, the Storm Prediction Center has increased the chances for severe weather tomorrow.

In the upper atmosphere, a package of energy will dive south and interact with the stalled front over the Suncoast on Saturday late afternoon, and into the evening. This will produce a large area of strong storms with the possibility of a few tornados and gusty, damaging winds. Tomorrow will be another First Alert Weather day for the strong evening storms.

Next workweek some drier air will move in. Although the temperatures will remain warm, the rain chances will go down.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.