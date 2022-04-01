Public officials join Meals on Wheels Plus to boost awareness

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has some familiar faces tagging along with volunteers.

Palmetto’s Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant stopped by homes to deliver meals and say hello to the nonprofit’s clients.

Meals on Wheels Plus has been bringing public officials on rides like this for years now. Organizers say seeing public figures in the field with them helps people recognize all the hard work done by volunteers.

That hard work is even more important nowadays as the clientele has doubled since the start of the pandemic. Volunteers drive 90 routes to deliver about 1,000 meals every week.

Many of the seniors served depend on those meals either because they can’t prepare food themselves or they don’t have the money to get all the nutritional food they need.

On top of raising awareness, the visits make for a nice surprise to pair with lunch.

Mayor Bryant said she gets a lot of pleasant reactions from the seniors she visits while she’s out with volunteers.

“I’m so humbled by it cause I’m just a regular person too,” Bryant said. “But it is heartwarming to see that it does--it means something to the people we’re delivering too.”

ABC7 also joined the march as proud supporters of Meals on Wheels Plus. Joseph Dunn, our marketing director, helped volunteers deliver meals out in Lakewood Ranch.

It’s part of the station’s ongoing effort to support the fight against hunger on the Suncoast.

The non profit is always in need of more volunteers. If you’d like to help, you head to https://mealsonwheelsplus.org/ for more information.

