Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Why did the ducklings cross the road? To get to the other side, but they needed some help!

The Orlando PD tweeted out this adorable video caught on camera by officer Ariel Clabaugh who was driving by SR 528, when she ran into a family of ducks trying to cross Semoran Blvd. She helped the family of ducklings over the curb and reunite with their mother.

#FeelGoodFriday: On 3/29/22 while en route to a disabled vehicle call, Officer Ariel Clabaugh was driving by SR 528, when she encountered a family of ducks attempting to cross the busy Semoran Blvd. She helped the baby ducklings get over a curb so they can be with their mom. 🦆❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Ca66uXKZh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 1, 2022

