Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road

Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando
Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando(Orlando Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Why did the ducklings cross the road? To get to the other side, but they needed some help!

The Orlando PD tweeted out this adorable video caught on camera by officer Ariel Clabaugh who was driving by SR 528, when she ran into a family of ducks trying to cross Semoran Blvd. She helped the family of ducklings over the curb and reunite with their mother.

