Morning showers on Friday as front moves close

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The windy weather that we saw today turns to some wet weather on Friday morning as a line of mainly showers will be moving in after midnight. The rain chance is at 60% overnight with that tapering off to 40% later in the day. There is a very small risk of a an isolated thunderstorm on Friday morning. The storm prediction center gives us a 5% chance of getting a severe storm or two as the atmosphere will become a little more stable as the front nears.

The front will pull up stationary over SW Florida and be a focal point for another round of storms on Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. This little piece of energy will move through quickly and by Sunday sunrise most of the unsettled weather will be well east of our area and should make for a fairly nice day on Sunday.

The high on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday with winds out of the WSW at 10-15 mph so not as windy as what we had on Thursday. Saturday morning we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to start the day and then things will warm up into the low 80s by the early afternoon. We will see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. The rain chance overnight will be 50% for night time storms.

Sunday night we will see partly cloudy skies with 40% chance for scattered storms and highs near 80 degrees.

Monday looks to be warm with lows in mid 60s and a high in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies and just a 30% chance for a storm or two late in the day.

Tuesday will be nice and warm with a high around 85 degrees and little chance for rain.

