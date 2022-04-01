McClatchy newspapers in Bradenton, Miami stage walkout

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After a failure in contract negotiations between McClatchy and local Florida journalists, there is a walkout occurring Friday affecting workers from the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald, and the Bradenton Herald.

The one day work stoppage is to demand a fair union contract from McClatchy.

“For more than two years, journalists at McClatchy’s three Florida newspapers have worked to continue to produce quality journalism through crisis and conflict, as the company has refused to complete a fair contract, repeatedly asking its staff to do more with less,’’ said Mary Ellen Klas, co-unit chair for One Herald Guild.

.Bradenton journalists voted in May 2020 to form the Bradenton Herald NewsGuild, and have since worked side by side with their Miami colleagues.

The paper guilds are asking community members to support them by donating to a GoFundMe to cover worker pay during the walkout.

