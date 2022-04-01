Manatee County schools in dire need of employees

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County needs hired help.

Among the more than 100 positions currently open, Food Services needs more hands to prepare and distribute food to hungry students.

Existing staff are putting in extra hours, taking on more responsibility to fill students’ needs. “We do what we have to do to get the job done for them,” said Ashley Baptiste, who feeds students at Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Studies in Bradenton.

“I love what I do. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she says.

Her day consists of prepping, cooking and distributing meals, among other duties.

After labor shortages and the pandemic, staffing has been an ongoing problem.

In fact, on Thursday the district held a job fair hoping to fill their ranks. Only a handful of people showed up to apply.

“There are more students coming to our schools now,” Regina Thoma, the school district’s director of Food and Nutrition Services said.

She said the district is growing as more families are moving to the Suncoast. More students means more mouths to feed, creating demand for employees.

And that demand isn’t just during the school year. “If someone is interested in working during the summer, we can hire them now, they can finish out the school year and then they can also work over the summer, and then return for the next school year,” she said.

If job security isn’t the selling point, Baptiste says the kids’ excitement to head to lunch every day is what motivates her to head into the cafeteria every day.

“They love it, and we love them. It’s why we do what we do,” she said.

Apply for a job here.

