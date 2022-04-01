Advertise With Us
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault

Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Myakka City man was convicted Friday of beating an employee at the Gator Club in 2019, the state attorney’s office said.

A jury found Lazaro Miguel Fernandez, 44, guilty of felony battery. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4, where he could face five years in jail.

On April 4, 2019, Fernandez’s father-in-law was asked to leave the bar in downtown Sarasota because of a verbal altercation he had with staff a week before.

Once outside, the father-in-law began to berate a member of the Gator Club security team.

Seconds after the staffer stepped outside to talk with the man, Fernandez struck the security guard from behind and proceeded to hit him six more times while the guard was on the ground.

The victim was treated for a deep laceration to his ear, requiring 12 stitches.

