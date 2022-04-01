City of Sarasota adds more scooters and bikes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it has been adding more scooters and bicycles around town.

Within the first couple of weeks of the rollout in partnership with Veo, this new micro-mobility program is catching on quickly. You can download the Veo Mobile App to find a “vehicle.”

So far, 3,472 rides have been taken in the city for a total of 11,160 miles. The average ride is 3.4 miles and by far the most popular vehicle is the sit-down scooter, accounting for 75% of all rides. Riders must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver license, provide a credit card and take a short user quiz before being allowed to unlock a vehicle.

