Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City of Sarasota adds more scooters and bikes

VEO
VEO(PRNewswire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it has been adding more scooters and bicycles around town.

Within the first couple of weeks of the rollout in partnership with Veo, this new micro-mobility program is catching on quickly. You can download the Veo Mobile App to find a “vehicle.”

So far, 3,472 rides have been taken in the city for a total of 11,160 miles. The average ride is 3.4 miles and by far the most popular vehicle is the sit-down scooter, accounting for 75% of all rides. Riders must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver license, provide a credit card and take a short user quiz before being allowed to unlock a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Lee Lashay Martin
MCSO searching for Sarasota man who may have info on cold case homicide

Latest News

This photo provided by Zoo Miami shows Zoo Miami’s “Zoofari” monorail system in Miami. The...
Zoo Miami shuts down monorail after four decades of service
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Girl, 5, killed as Florida police chase suspected kidnapper
Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting