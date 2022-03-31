Advertise With Us
State takes steps toward final closure of Piney Point

We now have a timeline for the closure of the Piney Point facility
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.(Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity.)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has approved a closure plan for the former Piney Point facility.

It’s been almost a year since a phosphogypsum stack nearly collapsed. Following efforts from the DEP, Manatee County Government and HRK Holdings, the site’s owners, Gov. Ron DeSantis order the site closed due to its potential environmental hazards.

On April 3, 2021, DeSantis declared a local state of emergency that allowed the state and local officials to act quickly by ensuring access to resources for response and recovery. The threat of an immediate catastrophic collapse of the NGS-South compartment was abated, and the prior emergency discharges ceased on April 9, 2021.

The Florida DEP continued to monitor water levels at the site in the aftermath as well as evaluating site conditions and stability.

A lawsuit was filed on Aug. 5, 2021 against HRK Holdings. The Florida DEP is seeking damages and penalties against the company under environmental statutes.

The receiver’s approved plan for closure includes a timeline for water management and the save removal of wastewater from the reservoirs.

The closure plan outlines a phased approach to closure and puts the facility’s anticipated date for final completion of closure by December 2024, with interim dates for closure of each of the reservoirs as water is eliminated from the site. DEP will continue to work with the receiver to ensure that progress toward closure is done as expeditiously as possible.

Once all water is removed from the reservoir areas, the stacks will receive fill material and new liners as needed, and a 2-foot-thick soil and vegetative cover system that will be sloped to ensure runoff of clean, non-contact rainwater into the existing stormwater management system. “Notches” will be incorporated into the walls of the reservoirs so that the reservoir areas, once closed, will no longer build up water and will only function to provide stormwater management and control stormwater discharge rates. This closure design will be integrated into the site’s existing stormwater management system.

More information on the site status and ongoing response activities can be found on ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

