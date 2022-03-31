Sarasota Memorial breaks ground on new health pavilion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was cause for celebration on Wednesday morning, Mar. 30th 2022 when members of Sarasota Memorial broke ground on the new Cornell Family Behavioral Health Care Pavilion.

When complete in the Fall of 2023, the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion will replace Sarasota Memorial’s aging 1970s-era Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges.

The new building is designed to be a welcoming, healing environment to help people feel safe and supported through their healthcare experience.

The pavilion is expected to be 95,000 square feet with 82 private rooms in four different inpatient units dedicated to specific populations (geriatric unit, child and adolescent unit, adult unit and acute care unit). Each unit includes private rooms with large windows letting in natural light and other design elements that help reduce stress and promote recovery.

Mental health advocacy has been in the forefront of the medical community in recent years. Recent studies show that one in five people suffer from a mental illness. During a time when more people are seeking outlets for stress, depression, and anxiety, Sarasota has made recent breakthroughs in it’s local health care system.

