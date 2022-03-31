Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Memorial breaks ground on new health pavilion

Ground breaking ceremony SMH
Ground breaking ceremony SMH(Sarasota Memorial Health Care System)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was cause for celebration on Wednesday morning, Mar. 30th 2022 when members of Sarasota Memorial broke ground on the new Cornell Family Behavioral Health Care Pavilion.

When complete in the Fall of 2023, the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion will replace Sarasota Memorial’s aging 1970s-era Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges.

The new building is designed to be a welcoming, healing environment to help people feel safe and supported through their healthcare experience.

The pavilion is expected to be 95,000 square feet with 82 private rooms in four different inpatient units dedicated to specific populations (geriatric unit, child and adolescent unit, adult unit and acute care unit). Each unit includes private rooms with large windows letting in natural light and other design elements that help reduce stress and promote recovery.

Mental health advocacy has been in the forefront of the medical community in recent years. Recent studies show that one in five people suffer from a mental illness. During a time when more people are seeking outlets for stress, depression, and anxiety, Sarasota has made recent breakthroughs in it’s local health care system.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating
waterside LWR sign
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch

Latest News

vets
Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony
fl masks
Transportation masks lawsuit
rumble
Protest against Rumble
ABC7 News at 6pm - March 29, 2022
jan 6
Jan. 6 committee meets for contempt vote