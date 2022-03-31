Sarasota County seeking input on solid waste collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department has launched an online market assessment to gauge community reaction to the county’s curbside solid waste collection of garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items.

The information collected will be used to develop the scope for a forthcoming franchise agreement procurement process. The current contract with the franchise hauler expires in September 2024.

“Feedback from the market assessment will help design the scope of service for Sarasota County’s next franchise agreement. So, it’s important that we hear directly from our customers to help ensure their solid waste collection needs are continuing to be met,” Solid Waste Director Brian Usher said.

The online market assessment is available through Friday, May 6, in more than 50 languages. Residents and businesses in unincorporated Sarasota County are encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.