Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County seeking input on solid waste collection

Trash Cans
Trash Cans((Source: KLTV))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Department has launched an online market assessment to gauge community reaction to the county’s curbside solid waste collection of garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items.

The information collected will be used to develop the scope for a forthcoming franchise agreement procurement process. The current contract with the franchise hauler expires in September 2024.

“Feedback from the market assessment will help design the scope of service for Sarasota County’s next franchise agreement. So, it’s important that we hear directly from our customers to help ensure their solid waste collection needs are continuing to be met,” Solid Waste Director Brian Usher said.

The online market assessment is available through Friday, May 6, in more than 50 languages. Residents and businesses in unincorporated Sarasota County are encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Latest News

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery...
Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week
Chance for strong storms Saturday evening
Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday
Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando
Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road
United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Meals on Wheels in Manatee County
Public officials join Meals on Wheels Plus to boost awareness