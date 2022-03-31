Parents of Brian Laundrie ask court to dismiss Petito’s civil suit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The parents of Brian Laundrie, the North Port man accused of killing his fiancée, Gabby Petito, and later taking his own life, have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Petito’s parents.

The lawsuit alleges Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son had killed their daughter and said nothing; and were conspiring to help him flee. It asks for damages for pain and suffering, accusing the couple of acting “with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.”

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday in 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota, the Laundries argue they were simply exercising their constitutional right to not talk to law enforcement or Petito’s parents.

The motion also disputed the lawsuit’s claim that the Laundries “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

The Laundries argue that their silence in the case was appropriate, under the circumstances. “The Laundries’ decision to exercise the constitutional right to silence, privacy and counsel ... is what most people would and should do in such a situation and in a civilized community,” the motion says.

“While Plaintiffs allege some facts, those facts could never establish a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress because the Laundries’ ‘actions’ were legally permissible, constitutionally protected, not outrageous and do not give rise to any cause of action.”

Gabby Petito had been living with Brian Laundrie in North Port. She disappeared during the couple’s 2021 cross-country trip. The pair were documenting their trip on social media when posts abruptly ended Aug. 25. Brian returned to North Port alone, in Petito’s van.

Gabby’s remains were discovered Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation, but the lawsuit also claims that Gabby also suffered other blunt force injuries to her head and neck area.

On Friday, Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing. Brian’s remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

