MCSO searching for Sarasota man who may have info on cold case homicide

Lee Lashay Martin
Lee Lashay Martin(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to locate a potential witness in a cold case homicide.

Detectives are looking for Lee Lashay Martin of Sarasota so they can interview him about the 2018 Homicide of Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley.

Grantley’s body was found on Jan. 15, 2018 in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East in Bradenton. Initially, surveillance video showed Grantley in a nearby Wawa with another person but police emphasize that Martin is not the same individual. The person in the surveillance video came forward and spoke with detectives.

Now detectives want to talk with Lee Lashay Martin to see what he might know about the homicide of Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley.

If you have information on Martin’s whereabouts, contact law enforcement officials.

