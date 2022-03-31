Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing endangered alert for Diane M. Shipley.

Shipley, 59, was last seen walking away from a doctor’s office in the 2400 block of University Parkway East around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Prior to her leaving the office, medical staff had reason to believe that she was a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

