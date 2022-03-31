Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

Diane Shipley
Diane Shipley(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing endangered alert for Diane M. Shipley.

Shipley, 59, was last seen walking away from a doctor’s office in the 2400 block of University Parkway East around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Prior to her leaving the office, medical staff had reason to believe that she was a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

Latest News

Purple Martini Society
Purple Martinis make their debut on the Suncoast
James Lenzi Memorial
Roadside memorial continues to grow for 7 yr old boy James Lenzi
Catching some air in Sarasota Bay on Thursday
Morning showers on Friday as front moves close
File photo
Judge strikes down part of Florida election law, cites race