Manatee County man reunited with championship class ring 32 years later

Ricky Gullett was reunited with his missing ring after 32 years!
Ricky Gullett was reunited with his missing ring after 32 years!(WWSB)
By Summer Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man now has his high school class ring again after losing it more than 32-years ago.

Richard Gullett, of Bradenton, graduated from Bayshore High School in 1988.

During his time there, he was on the school’s wrestling team. He also spent a lot of time practicing with the former Sarasota High School Wrestling Coach, Ron Jones.

After winning a state title, Coach Jones bought him a class ring to celebrate his victory.

“I won state at Bayshore, and Bayshore at the time didn’t give out state championship rings for their athletes, or help them get them,” said Gullett.  “So, my free style coach in Sarasota, Ron Jones, whose school was real supportive of their athletes, had a ring made for me for winning states.”

Ricky Gullett and Coach Ron Jones.
Ricky Gullett and Coach Ron Jones.(WWSB)

Gullett said one day during practice, he took off his ring and necklace and hid it in his car.

To his shock, his car was broken into and the ring and necklace were stolen.

“I took my ring off and necklace off in a hiding spot in the car, but someone broke into my car, during practice,  and basically kept the necklace and threw the ring on US 41,” said Gullett.

He was devastated.

“I thought it was gone forever,’ said Gullett.

Gullett and his wife, Dee, own Gulley’s, a food truck in Parrish that serves freshly caught fish.

Recently, while at work, they got a surprise.

“Recently, Ron Jones passed,” said Gullett.  “His wife, Ruthie showed up at our trailer here and brought the ring to me.”

However, he said, Jones’ wife, does not know how the coach ended up with it.

“She goes, ‘I knew he had this ring and I don’t know how long he had it,’” said Gullett.  “But somebody found it on 41 and brought it to him at Sarasota High School.”

Gullett said he is ecstatic to have the ring back after 32 years!

“I pretty much cried when she gave it to me,” said Gullett.  “It means a lot, especially now that he is gone.  It means twice as much.  I mean it’s pretty special.”

Gullett said he plans to get the ring repaired and resized so he can wear it again.

Coach Ron Jones passed away at the age of 70. He worked at a few area school and helped many student wrestlers in the area. His longest stint was at Sarasota High School as the Head Wrestling Coach at Sarasota High School.

