Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Judge strikes down part of Florida election law, cites race

File photo
File photo(WNEM TV5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.

The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.

“For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker added.

Florida’s Republican-led legislature joined several others around the country in passing election reforms after Republican former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Democrats have called such reforms a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Much of the debate focused on vote-by-mail ballots and how they are collected and returned. The new law also limited when people could use a drop box to submit their ballot.

The office of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which made the election bill a priority, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis has said previously that while he expects aspects of his legislative agenda to be struck down by the federal court in Tallahassee, he is confident they will be upheld on appeal. The case would go to 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, which is seen as being very conservative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Latest News

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery...
Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week
Chance for strong storms Saturday evening
Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday
Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando
Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road
United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Meals on Wheels in Manatee County
Public officials join Meals on Wheels Plus to boost awareness