Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

High wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A high wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Storm systems north of the Suncoast are producing strong winds. According to FL511, wind speed at the top of the bridge are averaging 34 MPH with occasionally stronger gusts.

Advisories are cautionary. While rare, occasionally there will be a temporary bridge closure when speeds top 40 MPH.

Please use caution.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
SCSO: Eviction notice leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Diane Shipley
Missing endangered woman is found and is safe, Manatee officials say
Lazaro Miguel Fernandez
Man found guilty in 2019 Gator Club assault
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Latest News

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery...
Sarasota partners on national Food Waste Prevention Week
Chance for strong storms Saturday evening
Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday
Baby ducks crossing the road in Orlando
Orlando officer helps family of ducklings cross the road
United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Meals on Wheels in Manatee County
Public officials join Meals on Wheels Plus to boost awareness