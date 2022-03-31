High wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A high wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Storm systems north of the Suncoast are producing strong winds. According to FL511, wind speed at the top of the bridge are averaging 34 MPH with occasionally stronger gusts.

Advisories are cautionary. While rare, occasionally there will be a temporary bridge closure when speeds top 40 MPH.

Please use caution.

