First Alert Weather: March going out like a lion for Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s chief meteorologist Bob Harrigan is tracking severe storms and possible tornadoes over northern Florida through this evening.

By midnight the line of strong storms should be near Tampa and Orlando.

The Suncoast shouldn’t see anything too significant here until after midnight. There may be one or two storms out ahead of the main line that may pop up prior to arrival of front but should not be severe.

The risk of severe weather is small at this time with a 5% chance for wind damage and 2% chance for isolated tornado.

The rain chances will stay elevated through the next couple of days due to old front and a few disturbances moving through the area.

