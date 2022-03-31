Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather day today and Friday

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today and Friday will be First Alert Weather days due to the disruptive nature of impacts from an approaching cold front.

The major impact today will be in the form of gusty winds. Sustained winds will reach 20-25 mph but gusts could reach near 40 mph. Wind gusts such as these could impact boaters, swimmers, motorists on bridges, those working outside at elevations, and drivers of high-profile vehicles. Storms, however, should hold off until late tonight.

Overnight a line of storms will move in with thunderstorms possible. The Storm Prediction Center puts us in the lowest level of risk for severe weather with only isolated severe storms forecast, and the chance of that being low.

The front causing the storms will stall over us and waves of energy will pass by keeping us in good rain chances through the weekend. While no weekend day will be a rainout, you can count on good chances of storms at times on both Saturday and Sunday.

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday March 31
