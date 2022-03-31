Agencies work to extinguish fire in Charlotte County

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire departments from Charlotte County and Punta Gorda worked together Wednesday to extinguish a large fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at Emerald Pointe. Thankfully, there were no injuries but sadly eight homes were destroyed by the fire. High winds played a role in spreading the fire from the condo on the property and two boats.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal Office are investigating to try and determine the cause.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

