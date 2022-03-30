What homeowners need to know this hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With recent supply chain shortages across the U.S. it’s never too early to stock up on the essentials. While homeowners might be frequenting stores like the Home Depot and Walmart to get ahead of this upcoming hurricane season, there’s one essential item they should be prepared to spend a pretty penny on and that’s their insurance.

At present, Florida is leading the pack when it comes to rising rates in homeowners insurance. The additional costs are due to a few factors like roof replacement schemes, excessive litigation and lawsuits that insurance companies add on to the overall consumer’s cost.

Here on the Suncoast, residents have seen their policy double in cost from year to year. To slow the speed of sky high insurance rates, some Florida companies have stopped taking on new business or canceled certain policies all together.

So how can homeowners combat the massive costs in time for hurricane season? ABC7 spoke with Insurance Information Institute Director of Corporate Communications, Mark Friedlander who gave consumers some advice.

“The most important point we can make to help consumers prepare for Hurricane Season is make sure you have an adequate level of homeowners insurance coverage even if your cost has gone up. Don’t reduce your coverage. Ask your agent if there are ways to cut your premium. Can I bundle my coverage, home and auto with the same insurer, and are there other discounts available to me?”

Friedlander says the bottom line is that homeowners need to have enough coverage to replace your home in the event of a hurricane, tornado, or lightening striking.

As the old saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

