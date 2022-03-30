Advertise With Us
Vietnam veterans honored at Sarasota National Cemetery

Members from the Venice American Legion place a wreath at Sarasota National Cemetery March 29.
Members from the Venice American Legion place a wreath at Sarasota National Cemetery March 29.(Courtesy of David Taylor)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of Suncoast residents gathered early Tuesday at the Sarasota National Cemetery to remember those who served our country during the Vietnam War.

Five years ago, March 29 was officially designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Events honoring members of the military that served in Southeast Asia several decades ago were held across the country.

Woody Schiffman helped organize the ceremony in Sarasota on Tuesday. The 76-year-old Suncoast man served in the Army and is an active member of the Vietnam Brotherhood. He was thrilled when March 29 was made an official day of remembrance.

“There was a certain stigma attached to [the Vietnam War]; the way the news reports came out back then,” Schiffman said. “We have got to change that stigma. I became involved – saying ‘come on, guys, we are not forgotten, and we are here with you to support you.’”

A recent study indicates Vietnam War-era vets now comprise up to 40% of all former members of the military in the United States. The average age of those veterans is 67.

Events in Sarasota included a wreath ceremony and a 21-gun salute.

