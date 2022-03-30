Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot

A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, police said. (Source: WFTS, Winter Haven PD, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Winter Haven police said in a Facebook post that Donald Walker, 43, turned himself in Tuesday.

The attack was captured on camera, with police identifying Walker as the man seen throwing a 73-year-old man to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the Publix parking lot.

Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.
Police said the victim was walking out of Publix and as he entered the crosswalk, Walker sped by in his truck “faster than it should have” and came very close to hitting the victim. The victim yelled out to Walker, and a verbal exchange transpired until Walker got out of the vehicle and pummeled the elderly man, police said. Police also said Walker smashed the victim’s cell phone so that he couldn’t call for help.

In a Facebook post Monday, Winter Haven police asked the public to help locate Walker. The following day, police announced that Walker was in custody after turning himself in.

Police did not provide details on the victim’s injuries, but said he was “pretty banged up” but appears he will be OK.

Winter Haven is about 50 miles east of Tampa.

