Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead and five others were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night on State Road 70 in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan carrying two adults and three children was heading west on State Road 70, west of Sugar Bowl Road at about 11:35 p.m. The car crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound sedan.

The driver of the westbound car, a 38-year-old man, was killed in the crash. The others in that car, a 31-year-old woman, and girls ages 5, 7 and 12 were taken to a hospital and are listed in critical condition. All are from Bradenton, troopers say.

The driver of the eastbound sedan a 26-year-old man from Sarasota, was also killed in the crash. The sole passenger, a 31-year-old Bradenton man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

