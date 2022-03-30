Strong wind gusts possible on the Suncoast; Thursday will be a First Alert Weather day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong low pressure system dragging a cold front through the Plains today and into the Heartland and Deep South today will trigger a high severe weather risk for the northern Gulf coast later today.

The proximity of the system to the Suncoast will elevate the wind speeds today and especially tomorrow. Because of winds gusting from 25 mph to near 30 mph today, small craft advisories, rip current advisories, and red flag warnings for fire danger will be in effect.

We will stay dry and warm today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday and top out in the mid-80s close to the coast and near 90 inland. The sea breeze will be held close to the coast today and inland locations will stay warm into the evening.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather day. There will be two disruptive weather conditions developing. The first will be a period of even stronger winds. Sustained winds may reach 25 mph with gusts at 30-plus mph. This will produce dangerous conditions for boaters and Gulf swimmers, and be disruptive to those that must work outside at heights.

Additionally, by evening, strong storms with gusty winds will approach the Suncoast. Models tend to weaken the storms by the time they reach Tampa Bay, but they will need to be watched as they move into the Suncoast around sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.