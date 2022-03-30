Storms possible Thursday night and Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful cold front will sweep across the northern Gulf states Wednesday and Thursday. Mississippi and surrounding states will see dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes Wednesday. The cold front will weaken as it moves into northern Florida Thursday, but still capable of producing severe storms. Those storms continue to weaken Thursday night, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Suncoast as the front drops south. Lingering thunderstorms could develop Friday off and on, and that’s our best chance of getting thunderstorms. We’ll keep you posted as the storm gets closer!

