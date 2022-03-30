Advertise With Us
Storms possible Thursday night and Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful cold front will sweep across the northern Gulf states Wednesday and Thursday. Mississippi and surrounding states will see dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes Wednesday. The cold front will weaken as it moves into northern Florida Thursday, but still capable of producing severe storms. Those storms continue to weaken Thursday night, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Suncoast as the front drops south. Lingering thunderstorms could develop Friday off and on, and that’s our best chance of getting thunderstorms. We’ll keep you posted as the storm gets closer!

