Residents and Jewish leaders react to anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods

Anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods.
Anti-Semitic flyers placed in some Sarasota neighborhoods.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Craft Lane in Sarasota got something very unexpected on Saturday morning, an anti-Semitic flyer in a Ziploc bag saying every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish. It highlighted members of the CDC staff.

“Anti-Semitism is nothing new for anyone who has grown up Jewish,” said Shep Englander, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee. “What’s new is the people that used to be off in the corners talking to themselves, have now crawled out.”

People living on Wisteria Street also receiving flyers. Those saying the Jewish people are to blame for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s bad and it’s mean, it’s just mean, so everybody’s upset,” said Sue Arden, a Wisteria Street resident.

Those flyers were placed on driveways on both sides of the street. Neighbors say there is no room for hate like this anywhere.

Shannon Snyder is a lifelong resident of the Arlington Park section of the city, who is retired from the sheriff’s office and a former mayor of Sarasota. He says nothing like this has ever happened before in their quiet neighborhood.

“It’s sad that that kind of thought process would get corrupted into somebody’s mind,” said Snyder. “And I certainly hope they are processing all the papers and the plastic bags that were used to find out who this individual is.”

Jewish leaders say this sort of thing helps bring people together, not divide them.

“I appreciate the enormous support we’ve gotten from our neighbors, from civic leaders, from our elected officials and from law enforcement,” said Englander.

Sarasota police say this could be connected to some other recent anti-Semitic incidents. They are continuing with their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

