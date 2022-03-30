Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

Cameron Leron Evans
Cameron Leron Evans(Holmes Beach Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED at 3 p.m. with arrest of one suspect

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Holmes Beach Police are still looking for one teenager suspected of beating a man while walking his dogs at Anna Maria Elementary School March 23.

One suspect, a 17-year-old from Ellenton, was arrested Wednesday, police say. One other juvenile has also been charged in the incident.

Authorities are still looking for Cameron Leron Evans, 18, of Sarasota. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The victim, identified by his family as Evan Purcell, was walking his dogs on the school property with his 10-year-old niece. Purcell saw a group of teenagers drinking and possibly vandalizing the school, police say.

Purcell yelled at the group to stop and to leave school property. The teenagers became aggressive coming toward Purcell, causing Purcell to pull out a pocket knife to scare them away.

Several of the boys in the group attacked Purcell, hitting him in the head with a wooden object, possibly a skateboard. He was punched and kicked repeatedly in the face and head while he was on the ground until he was unconscious.

The suspects left the scene in a white Kia Sportage.

Purcell is taken to Blake Medical Center and is now in stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been created to help Purcell’s family pay for hospital bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-purcells-hospital-bills

Holmes Beach Police say if anyone sees Evans, do not approach him; contact your local police department.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Holmes Beach Police Department, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $3000 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”

Latest News

Purple Martini Society
Purple Martinis make their debut on the Suncoast
James Lenzi Memorial
Roadside memorial continues to grow for 7 yr old boy James Lenzi
Catching some air in Sarasota Bay on Thursday
Morning showers on Friday as front moves close
Diane Shipley
Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert
File photo
Judge strikes down part of Florida election law, cites race