Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

UPDATED at 3 p.m. with arrest of one suspect

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Holmes Beach Police are still looking for one teenager suspected of beating a man while walking his dogs at Anna Maria Elementary School March 23.

One suspect, a 17-year-old from Ellenton, was arrested Wednesday, police say. One other juvenile has also been charged in the incident.

Authorities are still looking for Cameron Leron Evans, 18, of Sarasota. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The victim, identified by his family as Evan Purcell, was walking his dogs on the school property with his 10-year-old niece. Purcell saw a group of teenagers drinking and possibly vandalizing the school, police say.

Purcell yelled at the group to stop and to leave school property. The teenagers became aggressive coming toward Purcell, causing Purcell to pull out a pocket knife to scare them away.

Several of the boys in the group attacked Purcell, hitting him in the head with a wooden object, possibly a skateboard. He was punched and kicked repeatedly in the face and head while he was on the ground until he was unconscious.

The suspects left the scene in a white Kia Sportage.

Purcell is taken to Blake Medical Center and is now in stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been created to help Purcell’s family pay for hospital bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-purcells-hospital-bills

Holmes Beach Police say if anyone sees Evans, do not approach him; contact your local police department.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Holmes Beach Police Department, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $3000 and you can remain anonymous.

