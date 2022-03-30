Orioles to host Mayors Feed the Hungry food drive today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orioles are holding another food drive today.

The team is inviting fans to bring non-perishable food items to the ballpark Wednesday in support of the Mayors Feed the Hungry Food Drive at Ed Smith Stadium.

The organization will collect donations for local families in need as the Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Volunteers will be stationed at each entrance, as well as the community booth, located on the first base side of the main concourse.

The Orioles and Mayors Feed the Hungry have also partnered to host the organization’s Thanksgiving Sorting Day at Ed Smith Stadium, sorting tons of donated food to be distributed to those in need around the community.

