Officials: Florida panther killed by vehicle

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the ninth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday along a rural road near Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, east of Fort Myers, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

