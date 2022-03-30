North Port Fire Department teams up with PD for heroic clean up

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work!

Sgt. Kevin Lyon found himself in a peculiar situation when he accidentally ran over a can of hot pink spray paint during one of his afternoon drives on Thursday Mar 30th. Luckily friends over at the North Port Fire Station 86 came to the rescue on their lunch break to help clean up the paint with their fire hoses.

Below is a tweet the North Port Police posted that shows the team clean up efforts.

Who do you call when you run over a spray paint can? People with hoses of course. Sgt. Kevin Lyon accidentally hit one in the road causing a fancy hot pink mist. The kind folks over at NPFR Station 86 were nice enough to abandon their lunch and come to the rescue! #heroes pic.twitter.com/fXSZ7g4R7C — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.