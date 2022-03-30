Advertise With Us
North Port Fire Department teams up with PD for heroic clean up

North Port PD and FD
North Port PD and FD(North Port PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work!

Sgt. Kevin Lyon found himself in a peculiar situation when he accidentally ran over a can of hot pink spray paint during one of his afternoon drives on Thursday Mar 30th. Luckily friends over at the North Port Fire Station 86 came to the rescue on their lunch break to help clean up the paint with their fire hoses.

Below is a tweet the North Port Police posted that shows the team clean up efforts.

