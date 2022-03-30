Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

Latest News

A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
Purple Martini Society
Purple Martinis make their debut on the Suncoast
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential...
5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist