Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”

Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder(Kristen Ripley)
By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kristen Ripley, the daughter of Kelliann Ripley, is sharing her story of loss after her mother was killed in Sarasota.

“It hurt then it hurts now,” Kristen said. “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away. I’m just going to have to learn how to work through life normal without having her here.”

Sarasota Police have arrested William Devonshire, 52, for the murder. Investigators have connected him to the crime after DNA swabs taken from him came back as a positive match to evidence found in Kelliann Ripley’s autopsy. Police have yet to come up with a possible motive for the murder.

Although the alleged killer is behind bars, her daughter Kristen is still without closure.

“She was just there. She would talk me through whatever I needed it to be. She never ever judged me no matter how many mistakes I even may have made. She just loved me. It was just pure love. So I’m going to miss that probably more than anything.”

Kristen is dealing with the grief of her mother’s loss by sharing positive memories and home movies.

“I miss her and love her very much. Everybody does.”

Kristen says she’s proud of the Sarasota Police Department for solving the case so quickly. While Kelliann Ripley wasn’t saved, there is hope that someone else’s loved one might have been.

“I know it’s not going to be easy for me but hopefully with this man being off the streets it will at least protect the next person from having to feel like this.”

Kristen lives in Ohio now, but she plans to visit Sarasota to confront Devonshire. She said there’s a lot of things she wants to say to him to make him understand how much pain he’s caused her family.

Jason Ripley, Kelliann’s son, couldn’t speak in a recorded interview, but he sent a message he wanted ABC7 to share.

“When were younger, she was my best friend. Even though we lost touch these last few years, I never stopped praying for her, loving and thinking about her. She didn’t deserve to die like this and I’m glad this evil man was caught! I want to give a big thanks to the Sarasota Police Department for their hard work, dedication and making sure this man can’t do this to anyone one else! I would like to thank everyone for all their prayers and support throughout this investigation!”

