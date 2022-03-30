Advertise With Us
Curtain closes on proposed theater complex in Lakewood Ranch

waterside LWR sign
waterside LWR sign(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Back in September of 2021 plans were already underway to open The Players Centre for Performing Arts at Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch.

Construction was scoped for two years making the grand opening for The Players Centre expected for 2025. Unfortunately, the 30-million dollar project has recently been terminated and will not be moving forward.

The Players CEO, William Skaggs, stressed that the group is only in talks with the city of Sarasota, and nothing has been agreed upon yet. Skaggs also said the Players presented a smaller proposal for the theater complex, but that plan has also been rejected.

While the original project did not come to a fruition, the Players Centre will continue to bring their productions to Lakewood Ranch despite the change in locations.

Efforts are currently underway to find a new home for The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

