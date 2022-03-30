Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, five injured in State Road 70 crash
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
Venice nonprofit’s plane burned by Haitian rioters; staffers stranded
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Kristen Ripley's mother Sarasota murder
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman: “I don’t think the hurt is ever going to go away”
Cameron Leron Evans
Police looking for suspect in Holmes Beach beating

Latest News

A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
Purple Martini Society
Purple Martinis make their debut on the Suncoast
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential...
5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist