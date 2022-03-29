Warmer today with lots of sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite cooler early morning temperatures, our afternoons will become warmer and slightly muggy over the next few days. Rains will hold off until Thursday, but you can expect patchy morning fog. The fog will burn off as the sun rises and temperatures begin to rise. The same pre-dawn fog will be around tomorrow morning.

It will be warmer today, as an east wind along with sunny skies and the sinking air compressing our boundary layer atmosphere, bumps temperatures to near the mid-80s near the coast and near 90 in inland locations. Slightly more cloud cover, higher humidity, and shifting winds will lower the high temperatures tomorrow by a few degrees.

On Thursday a cold front will approach and stall. This will bring a good chance for thunderstorms and showers late Thursday. The stalled front will destabilize our weather for several days with rain in the forecast into the weekend.

