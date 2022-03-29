Advertise With Us
School District of Manatee County hosting job fair for Food & Nutrition workers

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is holding a job fair to search for Food & Nutrition Services employees.

The job fair is Thursday March 31, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Candidates who are interested in applying for food service jobs have the opportunity to interview on the same day.

The job fair is taking place at Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.

Opportunities available at the job fair include: food service workers, cafeteria managers and assistant managers. Candidates are encouraged to apply online beforehand. To view a list of all open positions with the School District of Manatee County, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers.

